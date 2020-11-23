Patrick Quinn, co-creator of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge fundraising campaign, passes away

MUMBAI: Patrick Quinn, co-creator of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge fundraising campaign, passed away on Sunday. He was only 37.

The Facebook page Quinn for the Winn announced the news in a post. "It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of Patrick early this morning," the statement read. "We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS."

His death comes seven years after his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Quinn's work with the Ice Bucket Challenge helped raise over $220 million in medical research for the disease, according to Reuters.

The campaign first went viral in 2014 as people all around the world posted videos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads and challenged others to do the same while collecting donations for ALS research.

