Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas gets candid about being called the ‘national jiju’

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. Their mesmerizing chemistry gives their fans major relationship goals.

Nick spoke about being the ‘jiju’ to an entire nation, at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. Nick participated in the virtual interaction with Priyanka.

In the interview, the singer-actor expressed his gratitude for the love that Indian fans have given him, and expressed a desire to visit the country again once it is safe to do so. “In our 12-13 years of working and touring, we’d never made it over to India. It was significant and special that my first trip was with Priyanka. We’ve been back many times now, and each trip has been such a great experience, said Nick.

Priyanka said that they had intended on staying back in India longer, after they celebrated Holi in Mumbai earlier this year, but were forced to alter their plans because of the corornavirus pandemic. “So many laddoos stuffed in your face, for some reason,” the actress said, when Nick spoke about his love for Indian food. “Jiju was given many, many laddoos,” she said, giving him a cuddle. Talking about the mantle of ‘national jiju’, Nick said, “I think Priyanka is a sister to the country, in a way, so I’m happy to be sister’s husband.”

To this, Priyanka gave an interesting answer. She said, “I became the sister when you married me! I wasn’t before. I think the name was coined during our wedding. On social media, we started seeing ‘national jiju’ trending everywhere, it was so cute.”

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

