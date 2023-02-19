Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche to reunite for re-telling of Homer's classic

Twenty-five years after 'The English Patient', Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche are reuniting for 'The Return', an Italy-Greece-UK-France co-production based on Homer's ancient Greek classic, 'The Odyssey', reports 'Variety'.
Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche to reunite for re-telling of Homer's classic

MUMBAI:Twenty-five years after 'The English Patient', Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche are reuniting for 'The Return', an Italy-Greece-UK-France co-production based on Homer's ancient Greek classic, 'The Odyssey', reports 'Variety'.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Uberto Pasolini, 'The Return' will also star Venice Film Festival Best Young Actor Award winner Charlie Plummer, adds 'Variety'.

Production is expected to start in Greece this spring in Corfu and the Peloponnese, before continuing in Italy. Bleecker Street, which has picked up the rights to the film, will release it in theatres in 2024.

Here's an official synopsis for the film, shared by 'Variety': After 20 years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognisable. The King has finally returned home but much has changed in his kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan war.

His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is now a prisoner in her own home, hounded by her many ambitious suitors to choose a new husband, a new king.

Their son Telemachus (Plummer), who has grown up fatherless, is facing death at the hands of the suitors who see him as an obstacle in their relentless pursuit of Penelope and the kingdom. Odysseus has changed too.

Scarred by his experience of war, he is no longer the mighty warrior his people remember. But he is forced to face his past in order to rediscover the strength needed to save his family and win back the love he has lost.

SOURCE-IANS

 

