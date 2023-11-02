Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes killed in nightclub shooting

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, known professionally as AKA, has been killed in Durban, South Africa. He was 35.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 20:21
Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes killed in nightclub shooting

MUMBAI :  South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, known professionally as AKA, has been killed in Durban, South Africa. He was 35.

News24 confirmed with local police that a 'well-known rapper', believed to be AKA, was fatally shot outside a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road.

According to a first responder at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, AKA was shot while standing on the pavement when gunfire rang out shortly after 22:00, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told the outlet.

ALS Paramedics spokesman Garrith Jamieson said both men sustained gunshot wounds and despite efforts to resuscitate one of them, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on his Instagram page. "Please continue to protect your family. Thank you brother," one person penned on his last post.

Another wrote: "May heaven welcome you with opens arms, I am sorry & rest in eternal peace!"

According to reports, AKA was slated to perform in Durban on Friday. He was due to release a new album, 'Mass Country', on February 27.

He was promoting his forthcoming album with his last Instagram post, showing him working in the studio and posing in a photo shoot.

His tragic passing comes more than a year after he lost his fiancee Nelli Tembe, who fell to her death from her hotel room in an Cape Town hotel in April 2021.

The rapper, best known for his single 'Victory Lap', had a daughter named Kairo Olwethu Forbes, born in 2015, with his ex DJ Zinhle.

Source : Ians 

Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' South African rapper Kiernan Forbes killed in Durban South Africa. He was 35 well-known rapper' 'Victory Lap' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 20:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' star Iqbal Khan celebrates 42nd birthday in Dubai
MUMBAI:Television actor Iqbal Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work as 'Dev' in the show 'Na...
'MTV Splitsvilla X4': Ahead of finale, top 3 couples go on a final date
MUMBAI :  With the finale set to take place on Saturday, the Top 3 couples of 'MTV Splitsvilla X4' will go on their...
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
MUMBAI :   Actors Ankita Lokhande and Shoaib Nikash Shah will be seen in the feature film 'The Last Coffee' by...
Rajkummar, Bhumi go down memory lane as 'Badhaai Do' turns one
MUMBAI :   As their film 'Badhaai Do', based on lavender wedding, has completed one year of its release in Hindi cinema...
Keshav Mehta on Jab We Matched, “While I was reading the script my smile was getting wider” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Keshav Mehta is known for his performance in the TV show Appnapan. The young actor has now made his OTT debut...
Recent Stories
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'

Latest Video