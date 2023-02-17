Rebel Wilson claims 'Pitch Perfect' contract stopped her from losing weight

MUMBAI : Actress Rebel Wilson claims her 'Pitch Perfect' contract prevented her from losing weight.

The 42-year-old actress played Fat Amy in the hit film franchise between 2012 and 2017, and Rebel claims that her contract stopped her from shedding weight, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She explained: "I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie. I think it's not more than 10 pounds (you can lose) and not gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight that's in your contract."

Rebel embarked on a so-called year of health in 2020, as she made a determined effort to lose weight. However, the Hollywood star had been thinking about adopting a healthier lifestyle for years.

Rebel, who ultimately managed to lose 60 pounds, told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend. I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

Meanwhile, Rebel recently revealed that she's set to launch a dating app. The actress, who is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma, is launching a new dating app named Fluid and Rebel explained how it relates to her own love life.

The movie star, who has a three-month-old baby called Royce, who was born via a surrogate, said, "This is the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you are looking for."

Rebel is one of the app's founders and she's proud of its inclusive approach. She shared, "What's really cool is, it's open to everyone. You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was.

It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA spectrum, but I think even if you're straight you could use the app and have an amazing time."

Source:  Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 14:53

