Rest in peace! Legendary Hollywood actress Joan Evans dies at 89

Veteran actor Joan Evans, who starred opposite Farley Granger in her first three films and with Audie Murphy in a pair of Westerns, has passed away. She was 89. Her son John Weatherly confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Joan Evans, who starred opposite Farley Granger in her first three films and with Audie Murphy in a pair of Westerns, has passed away. She was 89.

Her son John Weatherly confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. She breathed her last on October 21 in Henderson, Nevada.

Evans, the daughter of screenwriters and goddaughter of Joan Crawford, toplined the Charles Lederer-directed On the Loose (1951). In the project, she essayed the role of a suicidal teenager in the drama written by her parents, Dale Eunson and Katherine Albert.

She played the love interest of Granger's character in the title role of Roseanna McCoy (1949), a drama loosely based on the family feud between the Hatfields and the McCoys. The two worked together again in the 1950 releases Our Very Own and Edge of Doom, a bleak film noir directed by Mark Robson.

later starred with Murphy in Column South (1953), helmed by future Tonight Show director Fred De Cordova, and No Name on the Bullet (1959), helmed by Jack Arnold.

She stepped aside from acting in the early '60s to care for her family and later was an editor of Hollywood Studio Magazine and a teacher at the Carden Academy in Van Nuys.

Her survivors include her son, her daughter, Dale, and a grandson, Chris.

Latest Video