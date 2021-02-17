Rihanna gets trolled for wearing Ganesha pendant while posing topless

MUMBAI: Rihanna is in yet another controversy. After she was recently criticized over her tweet on the ongoing farmers' protest. Now, her recent picture has irked people.

The singer shared a picture of herself posing in a topless avatar. With nothing on but a pair of satin night shorts, it was her heavily accessorised look that attracted the attention of many. Fans soon pointed out a Ganesha pendant necklace.

This sparked outrage as Twitterati trolled her for disregarding a Hindu deity. Rihanna has a huge fan following among Indians. However, this picture came across as unsettling and offensive to many.

Have a look.

A user commented, "Why use ganesha necklace when he is worshipped in Hindu religion?"

Another one said, "i read and appreciate and love you, but the necklace you wearing is totally not okay, stop using our religion and culture for your aesthetics, it's very sad and disappointing."

Credits: Times Now