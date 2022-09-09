R.I.P! 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth ll passes away in Scotland, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign took Britain from the age of steam to the era of the smartphone, and who oversaw the largely peaceful breakup of an empire that once spanned the globe, has died at the age of 96. She died peacefully at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland on the afternoon of September 8, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Elizabeth became the UK's longest-serving monarch in 2015, when she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who had ruled from 1837 to 1901. The partner whom Elizabeth described as her "strength and stay," Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, died in April 2021, at 99.

Her eldest son, Charles, succeeds her on the throne as King Charles III.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," he said in a statement. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country."

Her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, took place in 2022. In another symbolic moment of the continuity of monarchy, her heir, Prince Charles, and his first son, Prince William, both paid public tributes to the queen in front of a crowd of tens of thousands who flooded the area around the palace for a live concert.

Credit: NDTV