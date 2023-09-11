RIP! Brazilian social media influencer Luana Andrade passes away during a liposuction procedure

Luana Andrade

MUMBAI: Popular Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade sadly passed away after undergoing liposuction surgery on her knee. The 29 year old suffered 4 cardiac arrests during the cosmetic procedure.

As per reports after approximately 2.5 hours into the surgery, Luana’s heart stopped functioning. The medical team then stopped the fat removal from the knee and started the resuscitation procedure.

Luana was then rushed to the ICU. As per the source, Luana suffered a pulmonary embolism, linked to a thrombosis. 

The hospital issued a statement that read, “The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment.”

Luana’s boyfriend Joao Hadad shared an emotional post which read, “I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare. A part of me left. We built a beautiful story and lived our dreams intensely. In addition to being a girlfriend, you are and will always be a partner beyond life, my love. ... You are my light, princess. I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will always love you, from now until eternity!

Brazilian footballer Neymar shared, “Sad day with two very bad news. First, it was the attack that Bru's (Bruna Bincardi's) parents suffered, but thank God everyone is fine!' he wrote in Portuguese.  "Secondly, the death of a friend. My condolences to the whole family, may God receive Luana with open arms.”

Luana had a massive fan following and also owned the clothing brand Lukand. She also worked as a stage assistant on Domingo Legal and has been part of the reality show Power Couple 6.

