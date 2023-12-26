RIP! Call of Duty star Kamar de los Reyes died at the age of 56 after battling with cancer

MUMBAI: According to his family, Kamar de los Reyes, a 56-year-old actor died, who worked in television, film, and voice actor, was most renowned for his roles as a villain in Call of Duty: Black Ops II and a gang member who turned police officer in the soap opera One Life to Live.

According to a statement from Lisa Goldberg, a spokesperson for de los Reyes' wife, Sherri Saum, de los Reyes passed away on Sunday after a brief fight with cancer.

Alongside Saum, de los Reyes played Antonio Vega in One Life to Live, a former gang member who went on to become a lawyer and eventually a police officer. He portrayed the antagonist Raul Menendez in the game Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which became very successful. He also appeared in episodes of The Rookie on ABC, Fox's Sleepy Hollow, and All American on The CW.

According to the family statement, de los Reyes was filming All American at the time of his death. He had also recently completed filming for roles in Marvel's upcoming Daredevil series and Hulu's upcoming Washington Black, which stars Sterling K. Brown.

De los Reyes grew up in Las Vegas after his birth in Puerto Rico. In a family-provided biography, it states that he had an acting bug when he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s. Early performances included those of Ferdinand in George C. Wolfe's production of The Tempest for Shakespeare in the Park and Pedro Quinn in the 1994 off-Broadway play Blade to the Heat.

De los Reyes acted as a secret service agent in Salt alongside Angelina Jolie, as a Watergate burglar Eugenio Martinez in Oliver Stone's Nixon, and alongside Jennifer Lopez in The Cell. The actor had been a part of the relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in 2017, the family statement added, “De los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico.” The actor is survived by his wife Saum, their three sons, twins Michael and John, age nine, and Caylen, age 26.

