RIP! General Hospital star Tyler Christopher passes away at age 50, co-star pays tribute to his remarkable talent

The former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher passed away at the age of 50. Maurice Benard, the award-winning artist's former co-star, revealed his death on social media. Here are the details of his death, the thoughts of his former coworkers and the producer of the show, and the reactions of his adoring followers to the tragic news.
Tyler Christopher

MUMBAI: Another actor from a soap opera has passed away, after the announcement of Billy Miller's death from The Young and the Restless. The former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher passed away at the age of 50. Maurice Benard, the award-winning artist's former co-star, revealed his death on social media. Here are the details of his death, the thoughts of his former coworkers and the producer of the show, and the reactions of his adoring followers to the tragic news.

Benard announced Christopher's death on Instagram, stating that a cardiac incident in his San Diego apartment was the cause of death.

(Also read: Sorrow! Friends cast pays heartfelt tribute to their co-star Matthew Perry by issuing a joint statement; Says ‘We are all so utterly devastated..’)

He stated, "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him." Benard additionally mentioned Christopher's advocacy for mental health.

The late actor used to talk about his own struggle with substance misuse and the need to get treatment for it. In addition, alcoholism and bipolar disorder plagued Christopher. Frank Valentini, the producer of General Hospital, said in the meantime, "I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend." He portrayed Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016.

This follows an episode of alcohol withdrawal in which he hit his head and needed life-saving surgery due to internal bleeding. During the process, his sister petitioned for guardianship. Additionally, Christopher was repeatedly taken into custody for public drinking. In their grief, fans have begun offering condolences. A user expressed, "I named my son Christopher Tyler because his name Tyler Christopher was so beautiful. I'll always remember him."

(Also read: Rest in peace! Legendary Hollywood actress Joan Evans dies at 89 )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

