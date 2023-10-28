RIP! Night Court's Richard Moll, famous as Bull Shannon, passes away at 80

California's Pasadena is where Moll was born. He is the youngest of two children and earned a history degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He then went into acting. His most well-known role was that of Night Court bailiff Bull Shannon, which he played from 1984 to 1992.
Richard Moll

MUMBAI: Actor Richard Moll of Night Court passed away at the age of 80. According to an actor representative, the actor passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 26, at his Big Bear Lake residence. The cause of death is yet unknown.

For the role, Moll had shaved his head. His signature line, "Ooo-kay," which he said upon realizing his mistake, quickly won over fans. For the 2022–2023 season, NBC relaunched The Night Court; however, Moll was supposedly not involved in it.

For his role in House, Moll got a 1985 Saturn Award nomination. Along with these roles, he provided the voices of Scorpion in Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Harvey Dent/Two-Face on The Adventures of Batman & Robin. Among other movies and television shows, he starred in The Flintstones, Jingle All the Way, Casper Meets Wendy, and Scary Movie 2.

After learning of Moll's death, former journalist Danny Deraney posted on X, stating, “Sad to hear the passing of Richard Moll, aka Bull from Night Court. He stood 6'8 but had the presence of a kitten.” He left behind his children, Chloe and Mason Moll, in addition to his stepchildren, Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling, and his former wife, Susan Moll.

