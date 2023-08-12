RIP! Peaky Blinders actor, Benjamin Zephaniah passes away at 65

MUMBAI : Well known British Poet, Political activist and actor Benjamin Zephaniah sadly passed away at the age of 65. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. His family shared the sad news on Instagram writing, “We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news.”

Benjamin was born in Birmingham in central England on April 15, 1958. He had a sharp wit and was known to perform at political gatherings and demonstrations. He was known for his long dreadlocks and local accent. He was quite vocal about racism, refugees, revolutions — and healthy eating.

His writing was often referred to as dub poetry combining reggae beats with a hard-hitting political message. Of late he was seen in the BBC television drama “Peaky Blinders.” on rejecting the the offer to become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, he had said in a statement, “I've been fighting against empire all my life, I've been fighting against slavery and colonialism all my life, I've been writing to connect with people not to impress governments and monarchy so how could I then go and accept an honour that puts the word empire onto my name,” he said. “That would be hypocritical.

Credit-TheHindu



