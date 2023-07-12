Rose from BLACKPINK exudes Disney princess vibes as she showcases her slender curves and small waist in a stunning hot pink corset gown. One BLINK expresses, "Are you trying to kill me with your beauty?"

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is one of the leading girl bands in South Korea that has been ruling across the globe for their record-breaking performances and albums. While their future is still hanging by a thread as we don’t know whether the team will renew their contract with YG Entertainment or not, one of the members, Rose, recently led the headlines for her Instagram post. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose. Meanwhile Rose is being buzzed a lot on the internet platform for her recent post on instagram where her body structure is very slim and tiny waist. She looks absolutely like a Disney princess.

South Korean artists BLACKPINK, including member Rose and others, are recognized for their association with prestigious brands. Rose has served as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. for an extended period, and her recent photoshoot perfectly encapsulates the glamor and style expected from the blonde idol.

Past few hours, Rose Shared a series of her pictures on her IG page, the pics showed that Rose was wearing a hot pink corset gown where she was extremely flaunting her lean curves and small waist. In her off-shoulder ensemble, Rose showcased fringe detailing throughout the bottom part. While promoting the "Tiffany Rosé Collection" for the renowned jewelry brand Tiffany, she elegantly adorned herself with necklaces and bracelets, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

While sharing the pictures, Rose captioned it as, “Tiffany lock rosé edition.”

Currently BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) have been going crazy over her subtle princessy look. One of them wrote, “BAE … blinks do we agree? Sigh

Someone commented, “So crazy beautiful my love,” while another fan penned, “Wonderful collection + Rose so beautiful = perfection.”

“Oh my heart!!! Are you trying to kill me with all your beauty,” wrote the other.

There have been rumors about Rose collaborating with Taylor Swift, as they've been seen spending a lot of time together. While there's no confirmation yet, what are your thoughts on this possible collaboration?

What are your thoughts on Rose’s hot pink look for Tiffany? Let us know in the comment section.

