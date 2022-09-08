Sad! 73-year-old Grease star Olivia Newton-John leaves for heavenly abode

MUMBAI:Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John, the star of beloved movie musical Grease passed away on Monday. She was aged 73. The news of her passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling who shared a statement on social media channels of Newton-John. Emotional tributes have been pouring in for the late four-time Grammy-winning star.

The statement shared by the late actress' husband said, "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." Several other celebrities including the likes of Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Barbra Streisand and others remembered the late actress.

In May 2017, Newton-John had announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress was known to refer to herself as a "cancer thriver," acknowledging that she led a full life despite her scary diagnosis.

Newton-John's acting career consisted of the widely recognised and loved Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta. The role earned Newton-John a Golden Globe nomination.

Hearing about the tragic news of her loss, Travolta shared a heartfelt tribute for Newton and wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

