Sad! THIS American reality TV star part ways with the NBA star after dating for 2 years, deets inside

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker who made their relationship official last year on Instagram call it quits after dating for almost 2 years

Kendall Jenner

MUMBAI: American reality TV star, supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits after dating for two years. The couple who made their relationship official on Instagram over last Valentine’s Day have reportedly parted ways but still, remain amicable and supportive of each other amid the same.

Reportedly, a source was quoted saying that the 26-year-old model and the NBA star have been apart for over two weeks now. They are taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s means to be.

As for the reason why the two called it off, the source revealed that Booker was spotted getting cozy with different women during a recent trip to Scottsdale, Arizona. The source added that he was acting very single during the outing.

Kendall and Devin gave serious thought to their relationship and where it’s headed during Jenner’s elder sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding along with Travis Barker. The source stated that Kendall and Devin have decided to remain friendly and added they want to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be."

Jenner and Booker also sparked engagement rumours in May, last year after the model pranked her sisters regarding the same and later confirmed that it was fake news. Kendall Jenner has previously dated Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

