Sad! Bon Jovi fame Alec John Such breathed his last at the age of 70

Jon Bon Jovi penned down an emotional note on the sad demise of Alec John Such, a founding member of the hit international band Bon Jovi who passed away at 70

MUMBAI: Alec John Such, a founding member of the hit international band Bon Jovi, has passed away at 70. The news of his death was announced on Sunday by Jon Bon Jovi. The singer-guitarist took to Twitter and shared the heartbreaking news along with a tribute.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today, those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly," he added. He shared his statement along with the caption, “Alec, you will be missed." Jon said in his tribute.

Several fans mourned his death. “Just heartbroken. My condolences to his family and friend’s. This band is a HUGE part of my life, as was Alec. Heaven has another Angel. RIP Alec," a fan tweeted. “Forever a member of Bon Jovi. Condolences to Alc’s family, friends and fans," added another.

New York-born Alec played with Bon Jovi in the ’80 before he departed from the band in 1994. He was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald. Alec rejoined the band later for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Credit: News 18

Bon Jovi Alec John such demise Tico Torres Richie Sambora Hugh McDonald Rock & Roll Hall TellyChakkar
