Sad! Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars and buddies Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBanc and David Shwimmer pay heartwrenching tribute to late actor, fans left teary eyed

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office gave the reason for Matthew’s death as deferred.

Also Read- Rest in peace! Friends star Matthew Perry is no more, found dead in his LA home

Friends cast members like Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBanc and David Shwimmer have paid their heartfelt respects to the late actor.

Sharing a throwback photo with Matthew, David, who essayed the role of Ross wrote, “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.

I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—

“Could there BE any more clouds?”

Jennifer Anishton, who essayed the role of Rachel, wrote, “Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)

Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”

Matt LeBlac, who played the role of Joey wrote, “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.

It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Lisa Kudrow who essayed the role of Phoebe, said, “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…

You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.

Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.

Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of “talking.”

Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.

Thank you for trusting me.

Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.

Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Matthew Perry’s death continues to be a mystery. The actor’s death certificate now has ‘deferred’ as his reason of death. His career is listed as “38 years in the Entertainment industry”

Matthew’s family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Also Read- Marvellous! Madonna achieved one more milestone by becoming the highest-selling female recording artist

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA