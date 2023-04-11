Sad! Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars and family members spotted at actors funeral at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles

Matthew Perry’s co-stars from Friends attended his funeral at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on 3rd November where his funeral service was presumably held.
MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

In a video that has gone viral, Courney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jeniffer Aniston and David Shwimmer are all seen arriving in black outfits. Matt LeBlanc too was there with the other cast members of the show. 

As per a news report, Matthew’s father John Bennett Perry, as well as his stepfather Keith Morrison, were spotted outdoors. The cemetery is opposite the Warner Bros studio where Matthew and his cast mates shot for the popular show for nearly 10 years. 

The Friends actors sent out a joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death that read, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

It further read, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement added. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew’s family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

