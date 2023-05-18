Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek showed a lot more than she intended to as she mistakenly flaunted her assets while dancing.
MUMBAI :Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek showed a lot more than she intended to as she mistakenly flaunted her assets while dancing.

The actress, 56, was celebrating reaching 24 million followers on Instagram and seemed unfazed by her wardrobe malfunction, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Instead, she labelled it "24 million reasons to smile" as she thanked her fans for "joining me on this wild ride."

Posting the cheeky video to her social media, the 'Magic Mike' star was seen dancing in a robe to Latino music.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the white gown failed to cover her modesty at all times - not that Salma let that bother her. Instead, she continued to shake her hips and move her feet while her breasts and other intimate parts flashed onlookers - albeit censored for the upload.

Those in the room joined in with the dancing to the trumpets and Salma added in the caption: "I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude."

Paris Hilton was among those sharing the love in the comments section, simply posting an emoji with love heart eyes.

Others were a bit more sarcastic in their responses with one fan joking: "There's something wrong with this video it keeps going blurry."

Another added: "The best part is the censor. You know you're living your best life while dancing and it all comes out!!"

But there was also scepticism from some, with one user writing: "lol I feel like she blurred it to be funny. I don't think anything actually popped out."

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 19:01

