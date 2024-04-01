Shocking! Black Panther actress Carrie Bernans brutally injured in a hit-and-run case in New York, mom shares shocking pictures from the hospital

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood actress and stunt performer Carrie Bernans was brutally injured in a hit and run accident in New York City on 1st of January. The actress, who is known for her films like Black Panther, The Color Purple, Nope, and Avengers Endgame, suffered many broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth in the horrific accident.

Also Read-What! Justin Bieber reveals that he called Selena Gomez everyday after their split, latter didn't pick up

Carrie’s mother Patricia Lee shared heart breaking pictures of the actress on the hospital bed on Instagram and wrote, “She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident. Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”

She further wrote, “She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

Also Read-Controversy! Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan to face 6 months of prison over walk-in Yellowstone Park

Patricia concluded with gratitude, “This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God. Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings. Thank you to all the first responders, police, strangers, my friend Katherine, family & friends who’s helped her.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits -DNA