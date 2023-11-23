Shocking! Hollywood Star Jamie Foxx gets accused of sexual assault at a New York restaurant by unidentified women

A woman who has not been identified has filed a lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor for allegedly assaulting her in a New York restaurant eight years ago. The actor is best recognized for his leading parts in movies like Ray and Django Unchained.
Jamie Foxx

MUMBAI: After being sued in 2015 for alleged sexual assault, actor Jamie Foxx is now embroiled in a complicated legal matter. A woman who has not been identified has filed a lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor for allegedly assaulting her in a New York restaurant eight years ago. The actor is best recognized for his leading parts in movies like Ray and Django Unchained.

According to the lawsuit, which Roling Stone revealed on Thursday, the woman said that Foxx—real name: Eric Marlon Bishop dragged her into the back of Catch NYC rooftop lounge and, against her will, touched her breasts and the area under her pants. According to the woman's statement, on August 27, 2015, late at night, she and her friend were sitting at the Plush restaurant when her friend approached the actor and asked for a photo. Following his response, "Sure baby anything for you," Foxx went to their table and snapped a few photos.

Foxx allegedly stated to the complainant, "Wow, you have that super model body" and "You smell so good." Then, according to the allegations, he pulled her by her arm to a private place where he allegedly started massaging her breasts under her crop top. When she attempted to get away, he allegedly reached down her pants and "put his fingers on and in Plaintiff’s vagina and anus." The lawsuit also alleges that a security guard saw the assault but did nothing to stop it. The lawsuit also names Birnbaum and Catch NYC as defendants.

In order to obtain compensation, the alleged victim has stated that she "suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other physical and emotional damages." Jamie Foxx has not yet responded to the accusations.

The 55-year-old actor started out as a stand-up comedian in the late 1980s and joined the sitcom In Living Color in 1991. By 1996, he had already starred in a couple of movies, and he became the star of his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show. Foxx was awarded an Oscar for Best Actor for his depiction of Ray Charles in the 2004 movie Ray. In addition, he acted in movies such as Dreamgirls, The Kingdom, Django Unchained, Collateral, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Credit- DNA

Credit- DNA

