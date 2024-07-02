Shocking! Jacob Elordi faces accusations of assault from Australian radio star; Latter says ‘I could have kissed him, he was that close’

MUMBAI: After he was accused of assaulting a guy, actor Jacob Elordi is now the focus of a police inquiry. According to the popular news portal reports, the "Saltburn" star got into a fight with a radio personality outside of a Sydney hotel over the weekend. After all, the police have acknowledged that they are looking into a 26-year-old man's alleged assault, for which they have CCTV footage.

(Also read: Jacob Elordi shares how 'f*****g bothered' he was when everyone talked about his body in The Kissing Booth)

Joshua Fox, who broadcasts on KIIS FM in Australia approached the actor with the hopes of asking him a question outside of Sydney's opulent Cleverly Hotel, but things took a sharp turn. With a reference to the notorious 'Saltburn' scene, Josh, 32, of Manchester, UK, had asked Jacob if he may fill a jar with his bathwater.

Reports state that before "getting in his face," Jacob was "offended" by the questioning. Elordi, who stands six feet tall, pushed Josh against a wall, according to Josh before his friends surrounded him. According to reports, Elordi demanded that Fox delete the video of him answering the question.

Josh addressed his fellow actors, saying, "He's in the beer garden, I don't want to intrude on his personal space, I know how this works. I'm holding the Tupperware in one hand, my phone in the other so it's clear I'm filming." Before Josh acknowledged that he stopped shooting at Elordi's request.

Josh continued, "He kind of gets up in my face and he's so close, someone is standing over you and he's a lot taller than me. I could have kissed him, he was that close. I'm backed against this wall and he's right in my face and these two boys are either side of me. I'm feeling quite intimidated and Jacob demands I delete the footage, and I say, 'Yeah that's fine, we're not going to use it', I said 'I'm sorry', I can't step away."

He further mentioned, "Jacob goes 'Yeah go into your recently deleted', I'm thinking 'Something is going to happen, I can't move, they're all surrounding me to this wall', it was kind of scary, I don't get into confrontations. I'm thinking if I delete this footage, there's no evidence that this encounter happened."

"Jacob kind of flips his hands, he pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat," he alleged. He continued by saying that as soon as they saw things could get out of hand, "one of his boys" took Elordi away from Josh.

(Also read: The Kissing Booth 2: Ex couple Joey King & Jacob Elordi REVEAL how dating in the public eye can be 'brutal')

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits -Free Press Journal