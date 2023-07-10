Shocking! When Justin Timberlake spoke about his relationship with Britney Spears and revealing ‘every dirty thing’ about the singer

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is one of the most loved and followed American Singers. She has been in the news for a long time for her conservatorship by her dad Jamie ordered by court. Recently she is making headlines for her tell all memoir titled ‘The Woman In Me’ that will make explosive revelations of her life, struggles, challenges, affairs, marriage and children. She has even made many revelations about her ex boyfriend Jusin Timberlake.

Also Read-Woah! Britney Spears spotted having a night out with Maluma and J Balvin in NYC

Now, in a throwback interview, Justin opened up about his relationship with Britney. He said, “If I was writing an article about her, I would not be able to fight the urge to write every dirty thing about her” and “I dated Britney half my life but I don’t know that person anymore. I’m not sure I knew her before.”

Britney revealed in her book that during her relationship with Justin she became pregnant but Justin was not ready for the baby and thought they both were too young to become parents and thus she had an abortion. The singer revealed, “It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home. I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear.”

In the book, Britney has opened up about the long standing rumor that she had cheated on her then boyfriend and singer/actor Justin Timberlake. She confessed to kissing choreographer Wade Robson while she was still in a relationship with Justin. She however said that she did it because there had been rumor of Justin being unfaithful.

