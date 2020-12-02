Sia, Steve Aoki, Travis Barker to perform at MTV special gala

MUMBAI: Music artistes Sia, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker will perform at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special. The 90-minute special will honour the best moments in film and television from the eighties until now.

Nominations of the show include categories like scream queen, legendary lip lock, dance your a** off, heartbreaking break-up, comedy giant, zero to hero, she-ro and dynamic duo.

The show, to be hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, will also feature an exclusive glimpse into the most eagerly anticipated film releases of 2021.

"At this point, you've pretty much watched all the movies and TV shows you can handle," she said. "So now, it's time for us to decide the greatest movie and TV moments of all time," said Hudgens, reports mtv.com.

On his performance with musician Travis Barker, DJ-record producer Steve Aoki said: "I'm stoked to be performing with one of my good friends at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time".

"Not only will we be celebrating the best of the best pictures with the iconic music that pushed them forward, but we have some surprises for you all as well. Make sure to tune in, and celebrate these epic films with us," he added.

MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on December 6, and will be available to viewers in India on December 13 on Voot Select and Vh1 India.