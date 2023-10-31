Sorrow! Friends cast pays heartfelt tribute to their co-star Matthew Perry by issuing a joint statement; Says ‘We are all so utterly devastated..’

MUMBAI: In a joint statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer pay tribute to Matthew Perry, their Friends co-star, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 54.

Their joint statement reads, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the five actors said. “We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry gained popularity for playing the charming and sardonic Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, was discovered dead in his Los Angeles hot tub on Saturday night, according to law enforcement sources.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner stated that the cause of death would be determined by autopsy, pending the results of a toxicology report. Cap Scot Williams, the chief of the city's police robbery homicide division, which is looking into Perry's death, stated that foul play was not suspected.

After ten seasons, the 2004 conclusion of Friends a sitcom about six professionals living in New York City reached over 52 million people in the US, making it the most-watched TV show of the 2000s. Friends was a phenomenon, winning many Emmys and setting records for popularity.

In a statement, Perry's family wrote, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Perry posted a picture of himself relaxing in a hot tub or pool at night on Instagram on October 23. The post said, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

