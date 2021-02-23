Sue Perkins: I am obsessed with ghosts

MUMBAI: Actress, presenter and comedian Sue Perkins claims she often has conversations with ghosts. She adds that she also embraces them and gives them permission to stay on too but only if they are nice.

"I am obsessed with ghosts. I think, 'Embrace them, say hello to them, say you can stay but be nice and have a little chat with them," Sue said in an interview with BBC Radio 2, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In fact, the 51-year-old also loves scaring others by mentioning ghosts while visiting historical places.

"When we were allowed out, if I was on occasion staying at a National Trust cottage or something, I would always write in the visitor book, 'Lovely stay, wonderful bed linen, we didn't see the much talked-about ghost'. I always write that just to creep out everywhere else. Because I am horrid that way. But as long as the vibes are good, I say embrace all, both living and dead. It tends to happen nocturnally. In broad daylight you have very little to fear," she says.