Sunburn fest: Nicky Romero loves performing for Indian audience

Dutch DJ Nick Rotteveel, professionally known as Nicky Romero, performed to a packed crowd at the Sunburn fest, which is currently underway in Vagator, Goa.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 14:30
Sunburn fest: Nicky Romero loves performing for Indian audience

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Nick Rotteveel, professionally known as Nicky Romero, performed to a packed crowd at the Sunburn fest, which is currently underway in Vagator, Goa.

The DJ is of the opinion that Indians are really passionate about music. The EDM musician met IANS backstage for a quick chat and spoke about returning to India and the growing craze of social media.

When asked about what the energy was like while he was performing, he said: "Oh the energy was incredible, it's always amazing to perform to a live audience and more so in India because people in India really love music in every form. Be it the music in big fat weddings or a fest of the order of Sunburn."

Commenting on the age of digital, Nicky said: "You always have to go with the flow. In the age of social media the content has to come from the heart only then it will click with the audience."

Explaining further, he said: "If one has to follow a social media trend, they need to do it smartly and add their unique aspect to it. Trends are just a vehicle, your content is the driving force."

SOURCE: IANS
 

Nicky Romero Sunburn fest Dutch DJ Nick Rotteveel Vagator Goa Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed...
In just 14 days, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $1 billion in ticket sales
MUMBAI: James Cameron's epic movie, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in...
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of energy, is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?

Latest Video