Sydney Sweeney creates memories for all her movie characters

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney creates "character books" for every character she plays, listing their possible memories, relationships, and failures.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 14:15
memories for all her movie characters

MUMBAI :Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney creates "character books" for every character she plays, listing their possible memories, relationships, and failures.

The 25-year-old actress portrays Reality Winner, a former translator for the National Security Council (NSA) who was hailed for leaking information, in the drama film 'Reality', and though she was portraying a real person in the film - which is based on the genuine transcripts of her FBI interrogation - she tackled the project in the same way as anything else she works on, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told Big Issue magazine: "I approach all my characters in a very similar manner, where I build these character books for them. I build their entire life from the day they're born to the first page of the script. Their memories, a timeline of their life, relationships etc. I did that for 'Reality' as well, because I look at all my characters as real people that lie in a TV screen."

As per 'Female First UK', Sydney admitted that it was meeting the real 'Reality' that truly unlocked the project for her.

She said: "When I first read it, I felt like I was in this box. I was trying to figure out how to find the freedom within it, because I'm usually very free with my dialogue and characters. And then after I actually spoke with 'Reality', I went back and reread it and I saw so much of her in it. It just flowed and rolled off my tongue so much easier. I saw her humour, I saw where she was trying to completely redirect a conversation. It completely switched my mind."


SOURCE- IANS

Hollywood FBI interrogation Sydney Sweeney TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
MUMBAI:  Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who received a lot of positive response for his role of Hathoda...
Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'
MUMBAI :Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with...
'Kennedy' screening: Shabana's 'paisa vasool' moment with Shekhar Kapur
MUMBAI :After its Cannes Film Festival screening, which was followed by a five-minute standing ovation, the makers of...
Sydney Sweeney creates memories for all her movie characters
MUMBAI :Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney creates "character books" for every character she plays, listing their...
Kundali Bhagya: High Drama! Palki wants to marry Rajveer, Shaurya to bring more troubles
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Randeep, get your facts right: Actor's claim runs up against factual history
MUMBAI :Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', has stirred a controversy, thanks to his claim...
Recent Stories
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi
Latest Video