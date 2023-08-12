The drama "Destined With You," featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo-Ah, concluded with its highest viewership rating. However, it still fell almost four times lower than the milestone set by "King The Land."

MUMBAI: South Korean dramas have indeed taken the world by storm with their cute and romantic love stories with the right amount of comedy and drama. After King The Land’s successful run, Destined With You saw a tremendous amount of viewership. As the show starring Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah came to an end, it did score its highest rating throughout its run but could not compete with the K-drama that starred Lee Jun-ho and YoonA. Scroll down to learn the difference in rating between the two rom-coms.

The latest K-drama revolves around a lawyer who discovers a centuries-old book and becomes bound by its curse. Throughout his dramatic journey, he becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom. As the story unfolds, the intensity of the drama increases, paralleling the development of their budding romance.

According to a report by Nielsen Korea, JTBC's "Destined With You" achieved its highest viewership ratings in its final episode, which aired on October 12. The last episode of the first season garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.122%, marking a new personal record for the series. In addition to its success on television, the show is also popular on the streaming platform Netflix, consistently trending in the top 10 in various countries. Despite facing competition from other series like ENA's "The Kidnapping Day" and SBS' "The Killing Vibe," "Destined With You" has maintained its popularity.

Although Rowoon's portrayal of Jang Shin-yu and Jo Bo-ah's Lee Hong-jo in "Destined With You" received widespread acclaim, the show fell short in viewership ratings compared to "King The Land." The JTBC K-drama, starring 2PM's Lee Jun-ho and Girls' Generation's YoonA, depicted a beautiful love story between an heir and his hardworking employee, achieving higher ratings in comparison.

The final episode of "King The Land" concluded on August 6, securing an impressive average rating of 13.8%. The series has also gained popularity on Netflix, reaching audiences around the world.

Credit goes to Koimoi.



