The individual who stalked BTS' V and presented him with a marriage certificate has been apprehended by the police. Authorities have issued a ban, prohibiting her from approaching the K-pop idol in the future. Further details are available below.

MUMBAI: K-pop fans worldwide are known for the abundant love they offer their favorite idols. However, there is a thin line between love and obsession that most fans often intersect. In one such incident recently, a fan-turned-stalker of BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung crossed all boundaries to meet him and later got arrested. Scroll through as we detail the entire episode.

BTS’ V, crowned as the Most Handsome Man, enjoys a massive fan following. The Singer recently made his solo debut with his studio album ‘Layover‘ which saw him channeling his inner jazz musician. V has always been someone who comes across as a gentleman and never refuses to oblige to fans’ requests, often treating them with his selfies and videos. However, in a recent incident, the singer-actor became a target of an obsessive fan, also known as sasaeng in Korea.

On Thursday a woman was eagerly waiting down the building of BTS, she looked like a twenty years old. Even though there was tight security the woman was successful in following the singer till the elevator and tried to handover him a marriage certificate.

As per a Soompi report, the woman identified as A waited for V outside the building and trailed him inside as he drove into the parking lot. Subsequently, she was apprehended by the police, who used the information she had provided on the marriage certificate given to V to track her down.

Subsequently, BIGHIT Music addressed the incident and affirmed that the woman had been arrested. The BTS agency stated, "We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artists' personal lives and threaten their safety," as quoted by Soompi.

Several local media reports have indicated that A has a history of stalking the Rainy Day crooner. In response to the incident, the police have taken stringent measures to safeguard the singer, prohibiting A from approaching V in the future. She is now restricted from being within 100 meters of V.

This incident is not the first time BTS members have faced the unwelcome attention of stalkers. Jungkook, in particular, has repeatedly appealed to fans, urging them not to intrude into his personal life and requesting them to refrain from sending food to his residence.

