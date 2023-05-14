Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

MUMBAI : Hollywood star Tom Cruise has apparently brushed shoulders with Shakira at an unlikely place.



When attending the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, the "Top Gun: Maverick" lead man was caught on camera seemingly having an interesting chat with the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In a video uploaded, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was seen hanging out with the 46-year-old singer in a VIP area for the sports event. The two stood close to each other while chatting. Joining the two of them was one of Shakira's sons.



On the occasion, the "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" actor kept his ensemble casual. He opted to go with an unbuttoned white polo shirt and a pair of long dark-coloured pants. He completed his look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses.



The Colombian superstar, in the meantime, looked chic in her all-green outfit. She donned a fitted top with several cutouts and matched it with a pair of loose matching pants. She additionally accessorised her ensemble with a pair of dark shades.



At the event, Tom also had a meet-up with fellow action stars. In a photo shared on another social media platform, he was all smiles when posing with "Fast X" stars Vin Diesel and Ludacris. The picture was shared by both Vin and Ludacris on their respective Instagram accounts.



Tom was seen enjoying a conversation with Shakira just one day after the ex-partner of Gerard Pique received the Woman of the Year award at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala. In her speech at the Saturday, May 6 event, she seemed to address her break-up with the former soccer star.



"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a women. And what it means," she said.



"It's been a year where I've realised we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

