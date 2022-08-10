Tom Hanks says AI makes it possible to continue to appear in films after his death

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about AI technology that could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death.
Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about AI technology that could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death.

"What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, (is) I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come," Hanks said while being interviewed on The Adam Buxton Podcast, reports 'Deadline'.

Hanks added, "Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology a I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but my performances can go on and on and on."

"Outside of the understanding that it's been done by AI or deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone and it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality."

Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for the movie 'Here', will most likely use AI technology for the project to de-age him. The actor pondered whether audiences would care if AI is used in films.

With the technology moving forward, Hanks says that Hollywood agents are already drawing up contracts to protect actors'.

"I can tell you that there (are) discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property," he said.

SOURCE-IANS

