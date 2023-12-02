'Toy Story', 'Frozen' sequels announced, 'Avatar' experience coming to Disneyland

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced several big news items for fans during the company's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter.
MUMBAI:Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced several big news items for fans during the company's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter.

Iger announced that two new sequels to massive franchises 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen', were in development. A sequel to animated comedy 'Zootopia' was also announced, reports Variety.com.

The 'Toy Story' franchise consists of four theatrical chapters and one spin-off: 2022's 'Lightyear'. Although the latter film underperformed, 'Toy Story 3' and 'Toy Story 4' both made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, the first 'Frozen' movie debuted in 2013 and was a smash hit, and the sequel "Frozen II" made more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2019. Beyond the films, the franchise also spun off into a Disney on Ice show, a Broadway musical, numerous short films, television specials and books.

Iger also announced that Pandora is coming to the West Coast via an 'Avatar' Experience that will be coming to Disneyland in Anaheim.

Currently, Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando features 'Pandora - The World of Avatar', an area dedicated to James Cameron's creations that features two rides: 'Avatar Flight of Passage' and 'Na'vi River Journey'.
SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 12:00

