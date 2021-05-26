TV News

J.Lo 'impressed' as Ben Affleck makes 'huge effort' to...

MUMBAI: Pop star Jennifer Lopez is said to be "impressed" with the way Actor Ben Affleck has "stepped up his game" ever since...

read more

26 May 2021 05:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV shows help teens navigate bullying, depression: Study

MUMBAI- Can TV shows like '13 Reasons Why' help teens navigate bullying, suicidal thoughts, depression and other mental health...

read more

26 May 2021 04:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Emma Stone shares middle name with baby daughter

MUMBAI: Actress Emma Stone and her husband, writer-filmmaker Dave McCary, welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, and the newborn...

read more

25 May 2021 04:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Marianne Faithfull was upset to know that Bob Dylan tore poem he wrote on her

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull says she was upset when she got to know that Bob Dylan tore a poem that he wrote...

read more

25 May 2021 04:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman: 'Spiral' took a big emotional toll on me

MUMBAI: Canadian actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman says the horror thriller "Spiral" took an emotional toll on him as the film...

read more

25 May 2021 04:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Lindsay Lohan to make a comeback in Christmas rom-com

MUMBAI: Actress Lindsay Lohan is all set to make her acting comeback with a Christmas romantic comedy, about an heiress who has a...

read more

25 May 2021 04:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Friends: The Reunion' to stream in India as well

MUMBAI: The much-awaited "Friends: The Reunion", which is set to drop on Thursday, May 27, in the US, has been confirmed for...

read more

24 May 2021 07:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Matt Smith dating Millie Brady's sister Caroline

MUMBAI: Actor Matt Smith is reportedly in a relationship with Caroline Brady, an investment banker. Caroline is actress Millie...

read more

24 May 2021 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
These onscreen kisses looked so beautiful, but did you know that they were...

MUMBAI: It is common for romantic scenes to be included in films.

However, at times, the actors let the chemistry guide...

read more

24 May 2021 03:58 PM | ShachiTapiawala
BTS announce online live-streaming event for fans on June 13 and 14

MUMBAI: Popular K-Pop band BTS have announced an online live-streaming event, BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO, to celebrate the eighth...

read more

22 May 2021 05:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Henry Cavill in talks to star in 'Highlander' reboot

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Henry Cavill is in talks to essay a starring role in the "Highlander" reboot.

"John Wick" director...

read more

22 May 2021 05:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Muse to celebrate 20th anniversary of 'Origin Of Symmetry' with remix...

MUMBAI: The English rock band Muse will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Origin Of Symmetry" with a remix LP of the album.

... read more

21 May 2021 04:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kaia Gerber thanks mom Cindy Crawford for letting her make fashion mistakes

MUMBAI: Model Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, said she is grateful to her mother for letting her make fashion...

read more

20 May 2021 05:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cher announces biopic on birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Cher, who turned 75 on Thursday, tweeted to announce that her official biopic is in the works.

"Ok Universal...

read more

20 May 2021 04:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Britney Spears likes experimenting with her hair

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears loves to experiment with her hair, and changes her hairstyle and colour regularly. The pop star's...

read more

19 May 2021 04:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nick Jonas back home from hospital after being injured on set

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas was injured while shooting for a new show. While details about the accident or the injury...

read more

18 May 2021 02:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
California announces new plan to boost film industry

MUMBAI : California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a new measureby adding $30 million to boost the state's film and...

read more

15 May 2021 04:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Chris Rock wants sequel to his new horror flick 'Spiral', wishes he...

MUMBAI : Actor Chris Rock hopes his horror thriller "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw" has a sequel and he gets to be part of that,...

read more

15 May 2021 10:34 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Mindy Kaling learnt a lot from pregnancy during pandemic

MUMBAI : Actress Mindy Kaling has talked about hiding her pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying although she learned a...

read more

15 May 2021 10:32 AM | TellychakkarTeam
JLo: 'This Is Me... Then' is my favourite album I've ever done

MUMBAI: Latina pop superstar Jennifer Lopez on Friday shared that her 2002 album "This is me... Then" is her favourite among all...

read more

14 May 2021 06:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Friends: The Reunion' to premiere on May 27

MUMBAI: The much-awaited Friends reunion special will be premiering on May 27.

"Friends: The Reunion" will debut on the one...

read more

14 May 2021 05:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Andrew Garfield too 'sensitive' for social media

MUMBAI : "The Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield says he wants to stay away from social media because he is too sensitive...

read more

14 May 2021 11:27 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Elton John called Olly Alexander to ask if he'd perform at BRITs

MUMBAI : Musician Olly Alexander, who recently performed at the BRIT Awards with Elton John, says the legendary English singer-...

read more

14 May 2021 10:45 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Machine Gun Kelly searched Megan Fox's home for ghosts

MUMBAI: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly searched his girlfriend Megan Fox's house with a weapon to search for an intruder, though he...

read more

13 May 2021 01:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Angelina Jolie admits being picky about dating partners

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie quips she has been single "for a long time" because she is too picky about partners.

...

read more

12 May 2021 12:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Pages

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.