Uncertainty over Will Smith's Oscar nomination for streaming movie 'Emancipation'

Can Hollywood star Will Smith land his second Oscar after the infamous slapgate at the 94th Academy Awards conducted earlier this year? That's the question facing Apple after it announced that it will release 'Emancipation', a drama about an escaped slave that it paid Smith $35 million to star in and produce, reports Variety.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 09:30
Uncertainty over Will Smith's Oscar nomination for streaming movie 'Emancipation'

MUMBAI: Can Hollywood star Will Smith land his second Oscar after the infamous slapgate at the 94th Academy Awards conducted earlier this year? That's the question facing Apple after it announced that it will release 'Emancipation', a drama about an escaped slave that it paid Smith $35 million to star in and produce, reports Variety.

The streamer is betting that the furor over Smith's assault of Chris Rock at the Oscars has died down, particularly after Smith recorded an awkward apology video. But even if Smith becomes the first performer since Tom Hanks to score back-to-back Oscars for best actor, he won't be able to pick up his prize in person.

Nor will he even be able to accept it via satellite. That's because in April, facing almost certain expulsion, Smith decided to resign from membership of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. According to Variety, that was followed almost immediately by the Academy Board of Governors' decision to ban him from the Oscars telecast and Academy-sponsored events for 10 years.

But even though he can't accept his award on the broadcast, Smith can still be nominated, and even win another Oscar.

Variety further states that it's unclear how aggressively Smith will campaign for the prize or if Apple will even push him in the crowded best actor race, which also includes Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Hugh Jackman, none of whom slapped a beloved stand-up during a global television event.

But if Smith decides to press the flesh, he won't be able to do it at any Academy member gatherings. He'll have to consign himself to events presented by the likes of SAG and the Golden Globes.

If Smith's performance was able to overcome his publicly perceived "blacklisting," the Academy's Actors Branch, which comprises about 1,400 former colleagues, acquaintances, and Hollywood adjacent working performers, can place him on their ballot to receive a nomination when voting occurs from January 12 to January 17. The official nominations will be announced on January 24.

SOURCE: IANS

Will Smith Hollywood star Emancipation Academy Awards Chris Rock Brendan Fraser Austin Butler Colin Farrell Hugh Jackman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 09:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Madhuri ma'am was full of energy and it was a great learning experience to work with her,” says Barkha Singh
MUMBAI : Barkha Singh has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, no...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "I love Gauahar Khan and the best part is I can totally relate to her and genuinely have respect for her, and I wish I can play the game like her" - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry she rose to fame with her performance...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Awesome! Manish plays The supportive father-figure to Akshara, gives Birlas an ultimatum
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of choking, hitting their children
MUMBAI: The fight between Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt is getting uglier with each...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Whoa! Rudra sets up a trap for Armaan, Preesha determined to defeat Armaan
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Update! Virat to care for Sai again, Pakhi determined to keep them away?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
RECENT STORIES
'Adipurush' director Om Raut reacts to the film's heavy trolling
'Adipurush' director Om Raut reacts to the film's heavy trolling