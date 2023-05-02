Vanessa Hudgens gets engaged to her boyfriend Cole Tucker

MUMBAI: 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be. The actress is engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker.

The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed that she made the first move, reports People magazine.

TMZ was the first to report the news. Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, first sparked dating rumours in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking."

She continued, quoted by People: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move'."

Hudgens made her red carpet debut with Tucker, a professional baseball player for the Reno Aces, in November 2021 at the premiere of her film 'Tick...Tick...Boom!'.

Most of the public insight into her relationship with Tucker comes from Instagram. Hudgens shared photos from the premiere, and a tropical vacation she took with Tucker shortly before.

SOURCE-IANS