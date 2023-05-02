Vanessa Hudgens gets engaged to her boyfriend Cole Tucker

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be. The actress is engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 16:00
Vanessa Hudgens gets engaged to her boyfriend Cole Tucker

MUMBAI: 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be. The actress is engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker.

The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed that she made the first move, reports People magazine.

TMZ was the first to report the news. Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, first sparked dating rumours in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking."

She continued, quoted by People: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move'."

Hudgens made her red carpet debut with Tucker, a professional baseball player for the Reno Aces, in November 2021 at the premiere of her film 'Tick...Tick...Boom!'.

Most of the public insight into her relationship with Tucker comes from Instagram. Hudgens shared photos from the premiere, and a tropical vacation she took with Tucker shortly before.

SOURCE-IANS

'Tick Tick... Boom!' star Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be. The actress is engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter
MUMBAI:  Incarcerated alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released one more letter in which he has claimed that...
Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali
MUMBAI:  Actress Rupali Ganguly, who came into spotlight with the hugely successful television show 'Anupamaa', is...
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj needs no introduction when it comes to modern filmmaking. For him, technology will always...
Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to get married to Drishyam to director Abhishek Pathak
MUMBAI: It is wedding festival in Bollywood industry earlier we have seen Chak de India Actress actress Chitrashi Rawat...
Vanessa Hudgens gets engaged to her boyfriend Cole Tucker
MUMBAI: 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be. The actress is engaged to boyfriend...
Recent Stories
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

Latest Video