Vin Diesel to reunite with David Twohy for 'Riddick' fourth installment

MUMBAI:Hollywood action star Vin Diesel is set to return for a fourth film in the 'Riddick' franchise, titled 'Riddick: Furya'.

The new film is written and directed by David Twohy, who first teamed up with Diesel on 2000's 'Pitch Black', and continued the hit sci-fi franchise with two sequels, 2004's 'The Chronicles of Riddick' and 2013's 'Riddick', reports Variety.

Diesel will star in and produce the new film under his One Race Films banner, alongside Samantha Vincent, who will also produce.

According to the film's official description, 'Furya' finds Riddick finally returning to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy.

"Our legion of fans have demanded it for years, and now we're finally ready to honour their call-to-action with 'Riddick: Furya,'" Twohy said in a statement.

"My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we've created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick's homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick's genesis."

