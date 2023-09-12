Watch BTS Jungkook's new video for "Hate You," and see how his black and white world becomes colorful with love

MUMBAI: BTS's Jungkook just dropped the official visualizer for "Hate You" from his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The album is a full English delight with 11 tracks, including the earlier hit "Seven" featuring American rapper Latto (available in both clean and explicit versions) and the sensational "3D" featuring Jack Harlow. Don't miss out on this musical journey with the youngest member of BTS!

The day since GOLDEN was released it has broken all the records and has set a very high record giving the Global Pop Star status to Jungkook.

BTS’ Jungkook releases official visualizer for Hate You

On 9th December ,JungKook, BTS Idol, disclosed the official visualizer for Hate You from his solo album GOLDEN. This visualizer depicts perfect visuals to our viewership and gives a sneak peek into the song where it somehow manages to engage the fans into the song. These visualizers showcase the exact and straightforward visuals as compared to regular music videos.

In this particular visualizer, the black and white imagery complements the poignant theme of the song, where BTS' Jungkook expresses the sentiment of hating a loved one as a means to move forward. The use of the black-and-white aesthetic enhances the emotional impact, adding a heartbreaking charm to his portrayal of a forgotten love.

The visualizer prominently features black and white imagery components that evoke the theme of the song. In "Hate You," BTS singer JungKook explicitly expresses his sentiments about harboring resentment towards loved ones to move forward. The essence of the black and white aesthetics lies in its emotional impact, encapsulating a heart-touching portrayal of a forgotten love.

In a touching scene, Jungkook stands on the balcony, where a soft breeze hints at the chilly weather. While singing and contemplating his lost love, the world around him slowly transforms, regaining its vibrant colors. The storyline takes an animated turn as the word "hate" emerges on his arm. Subsequently, he is depicted running through a forest alongside a beloved person with striking purple hair, paying homage to BTS' fandom color.

The journey further shapes the transformation of the word "hate" into "love," incorporating animated versions of ARMY bombs and glimpses of his concerts. This transformative style unravels the essence and meaning of love for JungKook, as his ARMY infuses emotions into his world.

Also Read- As rumors of a romantic involvement between BTS' Jimin and Song Da Eun escalate, the actress has broken her silence, urging netizens to "stop trying to make me scared" and denying any connections to the K-pop star

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

JungKook has begun with preparations for his military enlistment process and he recently shared a heartwarming message with armies.

The message contained the final dates of his enlistment in the month of December.

Jungkook and Jimin will begin their military service together through the Companion Soldiers program. Additionally, during a live session with all seven singers, Jungkook expressed his interest in joining a special forces team with V. However, he mentioned that he cannot do so due to certain reasons. Jungkook also performed at the Japanese music program CDTV LIVE LIVE.

Also Read- The drama "Destined With You," featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo-Ah, concluded with its highest viewership rating. However, it still fell almost four times lower than the milestone set by "King The Land."

Credit goes to Pinkvilla.