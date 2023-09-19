What! Johnny Depp to make a comeback with Beetlejuice 2? Here's a twist

MUMBAI : It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Johnny Depp has the world hooked to him and everything he decides to do now. The star who has had a very tumultuous past couple of years personally is taking baby steps to bounce back to the glory he once enjoyed in Hollywood.

Also read -Johnny Depp cancels shows as doctor warns him not to fly after injury

But that is, of course, not without a pinch of controversies. While his personal life is a wild ride if you have been following it on the news, his professional space seems to be having a good pace with a French on-screen comeback with Jeanne du Barry, and the discussions around Pirates Of The Caribbean return but there’s Beetlejuice in the mix now.

For the unversed, Johnny had a rough patch when he fought a libel trial with a British tabloid that also involved his former wife Amber Heard.

Hollywood started distancing itself from the superstar after he lost the trial and he was soon a history in the franchises that once took him to the top. Yes, we are talking about Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts.

But amid all of this, there was always Tim Burton. The iconic filmmaker and Johnny Depp share a more than an actor-director bond.

The news a couple of months ago said that the two are reuniting almost 7 years after their last movie and that too for Beetlejuice 2. While a new speculation says it is confirmed, it also offers an upsetting update.

As per a viral report from Giant Freakin Robot, Johnny Depp is reuniting with his favourite director Tom Buton after 2016, when they made Alice Through The Looking Glass. The two will unite in the movie that already stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, and Winona Ryder.

However, there is an upsetting twist to this tale, too. Depp will not have a full-fledged role in the movie but only a cameo. Yes, you read that right. Burton has offered his dear actor a cameo in the sequel to his iconic movie.

In the past, while talking about Johnny Depp and reuniting with him for their tenth movie, Tim Burton said, “If the right thing was around, sure… I think with anybody, you just, I never work with anybody even with my friends, it’s not like a party so I always would like to try it with him or anybody to kind of go; what is the part? What is the thing? And then, is it the right thing, is it the right character? I take things on those basis and no others.”

