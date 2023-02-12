What! Rapper Lil Wayne gets sued by ex-bodyguard Carlos Christian for assaulting him

MUMBAI: The former employee told the police that the rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, purportedly brandished a gun and punched him in the ear.

Also read - Selena Gomez 'didn't know how to cope with bipolar disorder'

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Carlos accused the 41-year-old rapper of threatening to shoot him with a semiautomatic gun.

He said he took the threat seriously considering the ‘Bling Bling’ singer's past where he has served prison sentences over weapon charges.

The former employee described the incident of December 2021, when he called the police and accused the rapper of using an assault rifle on him following an altercation in the singer's home in Hidden Hills, California.

The verbal dispute escalated further to a physical brawl and then the rapper waved an AR-15 at him.

Carlos has demanded compensatory and punitive damages for the loss of wages and his medical expenses.

Sources close to the AMA winner denied any such allegations, adding that he did not even own a weapon then.

The internet is surely divided over the lawsuit with some stating it's all for the money and others thinking threatening someone with a gun is a serious mistake.

“We are in that suing era” claimed a fan, reacting to the lawsuit.

A user on X, pondered over the seriousness of the situation commenting: “Wow, that's a real bummer, ain't it? Guns aren't toys, folks! Your man Weezy needs to learn his lessons, me thinks!”

Also read - Matthew Perry shares candid picture of his struggles with sobriety

Many also came out in support of the rapper, adding, “Well butter my biscuit, ain't that a mouthful of sweets n' sour? Gotta say though, honey, there are always two sides to a pancake! We best wait on the verdict.”

“Not much of a security guard,” quipped another user.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times





