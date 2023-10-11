What! Selena Gomez is back on Instagram after announcing a social media break following the Israel-Palestine conflict, netizens express anguish, “absolutely shameful”

MUMBAI: American pop singer Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on the disturbing and heart wrenching Israel-Palestine conflict. The actress/singer has been away from social media for a long time and has now broken her silence strongly condemning the violence, where thousands of civilians, especially children have lost their lives.

Selena who has a massive fan following on Social media, had announced a break from it which netizens pointed out lasted very short as she wrote two messages about the same. She said she was disturbed by the war and wrote, “Selena wrote, “We need to protect all people, especially children, and stop the violence for good.”

Selena shared a story on her Instagram account where she is seen posing with an apron and another where she posing with Michelle Muñoz and Andrew Munoz.

Take a look;

Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/rl5AbPWygr — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 9, 2023

This story comes days after Gomez expressed concern over the war and wrote, “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t (sic).”

Netizens are not happy with Selena’s behavior. One wrote, “it's absolutely shameful that selena gomez lied about going on a social media break so that she can continue to promote her business endeavours but not take a minute to speak out for the 12,000+ dead in gaza.” Another wrote, “wasn't she deleting ig? Guess when she needs to promote things it’s a great place to use her platform.”

it’s absolutely shameful that selena gomez lied about going on a social media break so that she can continue to promote her business endeavours but not take a minute to speak out for the 12,000+ dead in gaza. pic.twitter.com/icMfud4UYs — jav (@parkwoodfilms) November 9, 2023

