What! Sophie Turner spotted kissing British heir in Paris amid her impending divorce with Joe Jonas

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who were one of the most loved couples in tinsel town, have been in the news lately for their ongoing divorce. The couple have now decided to have a divorce settlement in private. As per the court documents, the couple have decided to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Now, Sophie 27, has been spotted cozying up to British Heir John Dickinson Pearson. The duo were first seen at the Gare du Nord railway station and later at the Stade de France. 29 year old John holds the title of heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a region in Sussex.

A news portal that published their pictures locking lips on the street wrote, “They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London.” The report further said, “He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

John later returned to his home in Chelsea, West London and when questioned about his trip with Turner to Paris, a man on his property said, “He doesn’t want to comment on anything.”

Sophie and Joe are divorcing after 4 years of being married and have 2 children together; Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Pearson, recently broke up with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, who is the goddaughter of King Charles III. Maria is a model and a well known socialite.

