When Megan Fox expressed her desire date Angelina Jolie

MUMBAI: When Megan Fox came to Hollywood, people compared her to Angelina Jolie, who was already an established actress. This sometimes irritated Fox, and then there was a time when she was one of Jolie’s biggest fangirls. Megan didn’t have to be the next Angelina; she created a place for herself in the industry and has been regarded as a s*x symbol for years.

Fox gained recognition from movies like Jennifer’s Body, the Transformers series, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She has also been in the news for her relationships and controversial comments to the media. Her dig at director Michael Bay is infamous to this day. The crew members of the Transformers movie wrote an open letter once criticizing the actress as they said harsh things about her. They even reportedly called her dumb. Scroll below for more.

Angelina Jolie is an enigmatic person with an engaging presence on screen, and like many of us, Megan Fox was also captivated by the Eternals star. Once, in an interview with Britain’s Heat magazine, the actress spoke about her fondness for Jolie. Fox said, “Absolutely. Every time a relationship ends, I say, ‘If I could just be Angelina’s girlfriend, I would be so happy.'”

Megan Fox explained, “I love Angelina Jolie. She’s someone I admire and look up to. She’s my favorite actress in Hollywood. I just love that she’s incredibly honest, and I feel that she’s not afraid to be herself. She tells you exactly what’s on her mind.”

Megan Fox is currently in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and years later, when she was asked about her abovementioned comments about Jolie and how MGK would react to that. The Expend4bles actress told Fox5NY, “I can’t imagine he would have a problem with it, though.” Megan added that although she made those comments several years back, she would stick with it.

Megan implied frustration when people called anyone with dark hair and tattoos the next Angelina Jolie. Fox explained to People magazine that she had nothing in common with Jolie and even called the Salt actress a vampire.

However, in another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fox explained how she’d been embarrassed in front of her and didn’t want to meet her as she believed Jolie would have no idea who she was.

