When these international celebs nailed Indian attire

MUMBAI: When Priyanka Chopra made Nick Jonas and Sophie Turner don Indian outfits. International personalities wearing traditional Indian outfits has been a matter of pride. This is mainly because it provides the culture global recognition and that gives us a certain sense of satisfaction.

We recently came across pictures where A-list international celebrities have nailed the ethnic Indian look, making us fall in love with traditional wear again. Have a look at a few.

Also read - (Jessica Alba: At times I just can't be around my family)

Beyonce

The Ambani outdid all big fat Indian weddings by inviting Queen B for their daughter Isha's marriage? Beyonce came to India for Isha and Anand's wedding festivity and left us all stunned with her viral videos wearing a stunning red Indian outfit.



Sophie Turner

The Queen of the North looked no less than a princess on Priyanka Chopra's wedding with brother-in-law Nick Jonas. Sophie Turner turned heads at their wedding festivity when she styled a copper lehenga with diamond jewelry.



Robert Downey Jr

The desi avatar donned by Iron Man actor Robert Downey definitely made his fans across the globe love him 3000. The actor styled a classic white kurta with a bandhani dupatta and added a pair of sunglasses to up his A-game.



Whose look do you like the most?

Also read -(Miley Cyrus opens up on her family's Christmas traditions)