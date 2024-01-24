Whoa! Delhi-born filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s Documentary To Kill A Tiger gets Oscars 2024 nomination

MUMBAI: It is a moment of great pride for India as Delhi-born filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s documentary titled ‘To Kill A Tiger’ has been nominated for Oscars 2024. The film has been nominated in the best feature documentary category.

Nisha said she came to know about the announcement along with the rest of the world, “I was in shock. I couldn't believe it. I was over the moon. Yeah, I just couldn't believe it," Pahuja told The Hollywood Reporter about her emotional reaction. "This film has work to do in the world.”

To Kill A Tiger is about an Indian farmer’s fight for justice for his daughter who has been sexually assaulted. Nisha’s previous films include the Emmy nominated The World Before Her, the feature documentary Bollywood Bound and the three-part series Diamond Road.

Speaking about To Kill A Tiger, Nisha said, “This whole journey and the determination to do this has been because this film needs a big platform because it's important. And it's a tough subject, and I know this film has work to do in the world.”

She further added, “Their story, their struggle, their commitment to justice, the fact that as a man, he (Ranjit) stood by his daughter, which is so rare. The film is about the underdog, a David vs. Goliath story, and it's a film about love.”

Speaking of who Nisha will take to the Oscars, she said, “I'll take Ranjit and his daughter. That's the reason we are where we are. It is Because of them.”

Nisha Pahuja’s TO KILL A TIGER, which made its World Premiere at #TIFF22, is now an #Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature Film.



Pahuja’s film screens at TIFF Lightbox on February 13 as part of the #SeeTheNorth series, presented by @mubicanada. https://t.co/74jAS525NJ pic.twitter.com/WpHIjwrYDo — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) January 23, 2024

To Kill A Tiger got its theatrical release in October 2023 at the Film Forum in New York before releasing in other major cities. Some of the famous executive producers of the film include Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, Rupi Kaur and Atul Gawande.

