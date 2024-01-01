Woah! BTS' Kim Taehyung's appetite comes as a surprise to the staff in the military camp, ARMY shocked to know about his weight prior the listing

MUMBAI: BTS members are now in the military. Of late, pics of RM and Kim Taehyung aka V went viral from the Nonsen camp. We could see the two looking handsome as ever in uniform. Fans also noticed how Kim Taehyung aka V looked like a mirror image of his father.

It is evident that he has bulked up quite a bit. He looked way more beefy than what he does like an idol. It seems BTS V has been eating quite a bit in the military. This information was shared on social media by someone who has a friend in the camp.

A netizen has said that one of his or her friends works as a nutritionist at the army training centre. It seems V is someone who always asks if he can eat some more. It seems when serving staff asks if people need more, he is always the first to raise his hand.

It is a known fact that all BTS members like K-Pop idols maintain weight within a certain standard. Kim Taehyung aka V whose height is close to six feet was around 60 kgs. He told fans that he planned to become 80 kgs by the time he came back from the military.

Fans said that people need a lot of energy to endure life at a military camp. The training sessions are arduous with lot of running, carrying heavy military gear and other exercises. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung plans to enlist in the Special Elite Forces.

After hearing that he is eating well, a netizen commented, "62Kg is grossly underweight for a man of his height, he must have been on a starvation diet for years. It will be interesting to see how he looks when he's been eating normally for a while, most idols look fantastically healthy once they've gained some weight and muscle. I do wish they'd stop updating us all though, and let them enjoy their time away from the spotlight."

BTS members are planning to make a grand comeback in 2025. Jin's album will be releasing once he is back in June 2024.

