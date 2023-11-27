Woah! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted kissing amid the rumours of strained relationship

MUMBAI: Amid rumours about relationship troubles, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted sharing a kiss on a sofa as they shopped for accessories for their $60million mansion. They were seen cozying up to each other at a furniture store in Los Angeles.

The pair was seen having a conversation with each other before Jennifer leaned in to give Ben a kiss. The two married each other last year several years after getting engaged.

Ben and Jennifer were also seen walking around the store looking for items they needed. While Ben donned Nike sneakers, blue jeans and a knitted cardigan, Jennifer wore a pair of black-framed shades, a chequered jacket and light blue jumper.

In the past, there were rumours that the couple’s relationship was strained after it was reported that Ben refused to pick up their pet dog's poop, which led to the couple "feuding.” Jennifer was believed to have gotten frustrated with Ben’s "lazy" behaviour,” CNN reported.

An insider told Heat Magazine, “It’s a complete zoo at their house. Jen swears she’s the only one who ever deals with their mess – she’s always nagging Ben to help out more and to at least pick up their poop.”

"His answer has been to hire a company to pick up the mess for them, which really bugs Jen, because he’s more than capable of doing for it himself, so in her view, he’s just being lazy,” the source added.

However, earlier this month, Jennifer said in an interview with Vogue that Ben has encouraged her to “understand [her] worth” throughout their marriage. “I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she told the publication. “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

“Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else,” she added.

