Woah! Keanu Reeves: The Unassuming Superstar Worth Rs 3000 Crore

Known for his philanthropic activities, Reeves has donated millions to charities like Stand Up to Cancer and the SickKids Foundation, often without publicizing his contributions.
MUMBAI: Keanu Reeves, known for his iconic roles in franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, is not just a global superstar but also a humble and generous individual. Despite his estimated net worth of Rs 3000 crore, Reeves is often seen taking public transport to work, showcasing his down-to-earth nature.

Reeves' wealth comes from his successful film career and business investments, including co-ownership of Arch Motorcycles in Los Angeles. He owns a mansion in California and several luxurious cars, although he lived without a home for many years until purchasing his current house in Hollywood Hills in 2003.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves kept spinal injury secret so he didn't lose 'The Matrix'

 

One notable example of Reeves' kindness was during the making of the film The Replacement, where he reportedly took a 90% pay cut to save the studio money and allow them to cast Gene Hackman. Despite his efforts, the film did not perform well at the box office, but Reeves' gesture remains a testament to his selflessness.

Reeves' humility, generosity, and dedication to his craft have earned him the title of 'internet's boyfriend' and endeared him to fans worldwide. His willingness to use public transport and his charitable endeavors reflect his commitment to staying grounded despite his immense success.

Also Read:​​​​​​​ Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from memoir's future editions

Credit: DNA  

Credit: DNA 

