Woah! Selena Gomez confirms her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco

Actress-singer Selena Gomez seems to have confirmed her relationship with American record producer Benny Blanco. Gomez went public with their relationship on December 7, 2023, first confirming on celebrity fan account PopFaction’s Instagram that she was taken.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 22:37
Selena

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Selena Gomez seems to have confirmed her relationship with American record producer Benny Blanco. Gomez went public with their relationship on December 7, 2023, first confirming on celebrity fan account PopFaction’s Instagram that she was taken. The international star then later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and what appears to be Blanco together. The latter's face is not visible in the photo.

Also read - Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says

Benny and Selena have reportedly known each other for years. Blanco became friends with Gomez's ex-boyfriend, pop star Justin Bieber in 2009, a year before Bieber and Gomez started dating for the first time. Blanco has worked with Bieber and a variety of artists Gomez knows, including her other ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, and her friend Camila Cabello, reported Elle.com.

The news of her being in a relationship with Blanco comes days after sources close to Gomez claimed she was only interested in casually dating. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

Benny Blanco is a 35-year-old record producer who had collaborated with Gomez on the song 'I Can’t Get Enough' in 2019. He also famously collaborated with Snoop Dogg and K-pop superstars BTS on the song 'Bad Decisions', playing a super-fan of the South Korean giants.

Earlier this year, the former Disney actress was thought to have struck up a relationship with singer Andrew Taggart, but she took to social media in an apparent attempt to quash the rumours. In a now-deleted post, she wrote on Instagram, "I like being alone too much #iamsingle", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also read - Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says

It was reported that the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and Drew had recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is "very casual and low-key" for the time being. An insider spilled: "They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs." Sources claimed that the brunette and the Chainsmokers star "go bowling and to the movies" when they go on dates together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 


    
 

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Justin Bieber Camila caballo The Weeknd Hollywood Buzz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 22:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
BTS fans, mark your calendars! The concert film "Yet To Come" is set to premiere on OTT, and here's when you can catch it
MUMBAI: BTS: Yet to Come, the concert movie of K-pop idols BTS, will be available globally on an OTT platform starting...
As rumors of a romantic involvement between BTS' Jimin and Song Da Eun escalate, the actress has broken her silence, urging netizens to "stop trying to make me scared" and denying any connections to the K-pop star
MUMBAI: The South Korean boy band BTS’ members are always in the headlines for one or the other reason. Their massive...
The drama "Destined With You," featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo-Ah, concluded with its highest viewership rating. However, it still fell almost four times lower than the milestone set by "King The Land."
MUMBAI: South Korean dramas have indeed taken the world by storm with their cute and romantic love stories with the...
When filming "The Glory," Song Hye Kyo experienced a moment of forgetfulness after being slapped by Lim Ji Yeon. This prompted her to take a break amid shooting as she candidly expressed, "My mind went blank."
MUMBAI: Song Hye-Kyo is one of those South Korean actresses who has left millions of fans impressed with her works over...
Finally! Manoj Bajpayee gives an update about the third season of The Family Man, read more
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee has shared insights about the upcoming Season 3 of The Family Man. Fans are excitedly...
Woah! Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga sell his ancestral land for Arjun Reddy? Let's take a look at his success story
MUMBAI: After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has again become the talking point for all the same reasons post Animal’...
Recent Stories
Manoj
Finally! Manoj Bajpayee gives an update about the third season of The Family Man, read more
Latest Video